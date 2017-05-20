You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Abrahams nets hat-trick in Belgium
Abrahams nets hat-trick in Belgium

The 20-year-old had not netted in his professional career before last night, but having entered the game in the second half, scored three times in 18 minutes. Abrahams was brought to the club during the time when former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy was assistant coach to South African-raised Chris O’Loughlin last season. Despite finishing 12th on the Belgian Pro League log standings, the league system allows teams positioned sixth to 15th to enter into a mini-league for a final Europa League play-off spot against one of the top six. St Truiden will now face Genk in the UEFA Europa League play-off final, with the winner having to face Andile Jali’s KV Oostende, who finished in the Europa play-off spot during the league championship play-offs. The winner of the final play-off then secures their place in next season’s second-tier continental competition. Read Full Story
