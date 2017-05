Abolish states, adopt 6 geo-political zones as federating units – Atiku

Former Vice President and a chieftain of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Atiku Abubakar, has suggested the use of the nation's six geo-political zones as federating units rather than the current 36-state structure, many of which he declared unviable.