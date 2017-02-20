Abia Warriors’ fans angry with coach Emordi after home defeat
Some fans of Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia on Sunday shouted words of abuse at coach Okey Emordi after the team lost 0-1 to visiting El-Kanemi Warriors FC. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fans were enraged by the home defeat to the Maiduguri side at the Umuahia Township Stadium. They […]
