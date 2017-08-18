You are here:  Home  »  News  »  ASUU: FG set to release N23bn to university lecturers – Education Minister
Update:  August 18, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 72 

ASUU: FG set to release N23bn to university lecturers – Education Minister

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has said that arrangement has been made by the federal government for the release of N23 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Speaking before the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, led by Senator Jibrin Barau, the Minister disclosed that the executive arm of government had [&#8230;] ASUU: FG set to release N23bn to university lecturers – Education Minister Read Full Story
