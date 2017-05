APC wins Katsina Reps by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mansur Ali of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the by-election conducted in Mashi/Dutsi federal constituency. Prof Hudu Ayuba, the Returning Officer to the election, who announced the results in Mashi on Sunday, said APC won the election with 27,968 votes. He said Nazif […] APC wins Katsina Reps by-election