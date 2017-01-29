APC wins Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo
Mr Johnson Oghuma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged the winner of the Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo. Oghuma emerged winner with 39,876 votes to defeat the People’s Democratic Party candidate Mr Jude Imagwe who polled 18,193 votes. The Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Shola Omotola, who announced the result at […]
