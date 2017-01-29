You are here:  Home  »  News  »  APC wins Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo
Update:  January 29, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

Auchi (Edo) -Mr Johson Oghuma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged the winner of the Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo. Oghuma emerged winner with 39,876 votes to defeat the People’s Democratic Party candidate Mr Jude Imagwe who polled 18,193 votes. The Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Shola Omotola, who announced theRead More The post APC wins Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
