You are here:  Home  »  Politics  »  APC inaugurates screening committee on Anambra election
Update:  August 10, 2017   |   Source:  The Guardian Politics 0 

APC inaugurates screening committee on Anambra election

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, chairs the committee, which was inaugurated by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Osita Izunasohe. Read Full Story
Politics

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top