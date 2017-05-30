APC convention: Buhari will attend, we’ll wait for him – Oyegun overrules Governors
National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has stated that the party will wait for President Muhammadu Buhari to return to Nigeria and be part of the planned convention. His position contradicts the initial resolution of governors and the National Working Committee, NWC, to send a delegation to the Acting President […]
APC convention: Buhari will attend, we’ll wait for him – Oyegun overrules Governors
Read Full Story