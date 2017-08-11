You are here:  Home  »  News  »  APC Chairman appear before probe panel over alleged corruption
Update:  August 11, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 56 

APC Chairman appear before probe panel over alleged corruption

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Abba Yaro, has appeared before the party’s North Central Zone Fact Finding Panel to clear his name over allegations of anti-party activities, financial recklessness, high-handedness, arbitrary expulsion of party members, among others. He stormed the North Central zonal office in Lafia with all the 23 [&#8230;] APC Chairman appear before probe panel over alleged corruption Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top