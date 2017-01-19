You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  AFCON: Gabon faces elimination after Burkina draw
AFCON: Gabon faces elimination after Burkina draw

Hosts Gabon was on the brink of elimination from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a second successive draw on Wednesday left them needing a result from their last game against Cameroon. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored again for Gabon but his first-half penalty only equalised against Burkina Faso in another 1-1 draw for the home [&#8230;] The post AFCON: Gabon faces elimination after Burkina draw appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
