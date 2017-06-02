You are here:  Home  »  Business  »  ADA, OAS partner to provide helicopter services for offshore operations in Nigeria
ADA, OAS partner to provide helicopter services for offshore operations in Nigeria

United Arab Emirates helicopter company, Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) has completed steps to invest in the Nigerian economy by joining forces with indigenous aircraft charter operator, OAS Helicopters. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ADA’s 15-seater full offshore equipped helicopter, AW-139, with registration number A6-AWH, arrived at the at OAS new Terminal at theRead More The post ADA, OAS partner to provide helicopter services for offshore operations in Nigeria appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
