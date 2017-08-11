A.P. Moller Holding launches new infrastructure fund with a focus on Africa
  A.P. Moller Holding (www.APMoller.com) has together with PKA, Pension Danmark and Lægernes Pension launched a new infrastructure fund with a focus on Africa. The fund has received commitments of USD 550 million from anchor investors. The new fund will focus on investments in infrastructure in Africa to support sustainable economic growth in the region […]
