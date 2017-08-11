You are here:  Home  »  News  »  A.P. Moller Holding launches new infrastructure fund with a focus on Africa
&#160; A.P. Moller Holding (www.APMoller.com) has together with PKA, Pension Danmark and Lægernes Pension launched a new infrastructure fund with a focus on Africa. The fund has received commitments of USD 550 million from anchor investors. The new fund will focus on investments in infrastructure in Africa to support sustainable economic growth in the region [&#8230;] The post A.P. Moller Holding launches new infrastructure fund with a focus on Africa appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers Read Full Story
