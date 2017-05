A day old baby sold for N850,000; mother gets N250,000

LAGOS—Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the Lagos Police Command, have arrested a lady, Miss Onyinyechi Osoneye, 22, along with six other suspects over the sale of a day old baby for N850,000.