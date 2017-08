91-year-old woman bags bachelor’s degree

A 91-year-old woman became the oldest person to graduate from university in Thailand on Wednesday, receiving her bachelor’s degree from King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Escorted by her family, Kimlun Jinakul travelled more than 700 km from the northern province of Phayao to Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, near Bangkok, to receive her bachelor’s degree in human ecology. […] Read Full Story