Update:  May 09, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 157 

Anybody that is not happy that 82 Chibok girls were released must be a monster whose humanity should be called into question. I thank God that these girls have been released and I commend the Federal Government for the feat of ensuring that these girls are reunited with their families. May God bless President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the leadership that enabled this to happen. The post 82 released Chibok girls: Is Boko Haram that magnanimous? &#8211; Reno appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
