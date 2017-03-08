65m displaced by conflicts, disasters – Amina Mohammed
New York – Today, an unprecedented 65 million people around the world have been displaced due to conflict and disaster, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina Mohammed, has said. Mohammed, who made the remarks at the “Solve at the United Nations” event on Tuesday, also said “there are 21 million refugees. “Half are under theRead More
The post 65m displaced by conflicts, disasters – Amina Mohammed appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story