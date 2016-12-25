You are here:  Home  »  News  »  54,000 evacuated on Christmas after Germany finds WWII bomb
54,000 evacuated on Christmas after Germany finds WWII bomb

An unwelcome Christmas surprise in southern Germany forced the evacuation of 54,000 people from their homes Sunday after the discovery of a bomb dating from World War II, local authorities said. It was a British bomb that was found in the city of Augsburg and led to the biggest mobilisation in Germany &#8212; around 900 [&#8230;] The post 54,000 evacuated on Christmas after Germany finds WWII bomb appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
