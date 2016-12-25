54,000 evacuated on Christmas after Germany finds WWII bomb
An unwelcome Christmas surprise in southern Germany forced the evacuation of 54,000 people from their homes Sunday after the discovery of a bomb dating from World War II, local authorities said. It was a British bomb that was found in the city of Augsburg and led to the biggest mobilisation in Germany — around 900 […]
