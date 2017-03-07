You are here:  Home  »  News  »  5 ways to save your phone when it falls in water
Update:  March 07, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 510 

5 ways to save your phone when it falls in water

Your smartphone dropping in water doesn’t mean the end of it. Although smartphones are not waterproofed, you can still rescue it. The most important thing is that you should apply these tips shared by Jumia Travel, the leading online booking agency to save your phone. It is no gainsaying that water and phones are enemies. Mr. Water is always happy to destroy your phone. The post 5 ways to save your phone when it falls in water appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top