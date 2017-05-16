You are here:  Home  »  News  »  47 years after Civil War:Govt begins construction of link roads to isolated A’Ibom communities
Update:  May 16, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

47 years after Civil War:Govt begins construction of link roads to isolated A’Ibom communities

IKOT UKANA — IKOT Ukana and other communities in Obot Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State erupted in joy as Governor Udom Emmanuel commenced the construction of link roads. The communities have been isolated since Federal soldiers blew up the only bridge linking their villages with neighbouring Abia State during the Nigeria/Biafra war, which ended 47 years ago. The post 47 years after Civil War:Govt begins construction of link roads to isolated A’Ibom communities appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
