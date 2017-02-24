You are here:  Home  »  News  »  43 Nigerians deported from Germany, Belgium, Italy
About 43 Nigerians were deported from Germany, Belgium and Italy on Thursday night for immigration offences and unruly behaviour, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said. The deportees arrived through Hi-Fly chartered Airbus 330 with registration number CS-TQW at Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 8:50 p.m. They were received on arrival by officials [&#8230;] The post 43 Nigerians deported from Germany, Belgium, Italy appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story
