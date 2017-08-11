You are here:  Home  »  News  »  41 Nigerians Deported From Germany, Switzerland, Four Others
Source:  Daily Times News 

41 Nigerians Deported From Germany, Switzerland, Four Others

At least 41 Nigerians were on Thursday deported from six European countries for immigration and related offences. The deportees came from Austria, Germany, Hungry, Switzerland, Norway and Denmark. According to TheNation, a Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) source said the deportees comprised 35 males and six females. The source said the 41 people were deported for [&#8230;] The post 41 Nigerians Deported From Germany, Switzerland, Four Others appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers Read Full Story
News

