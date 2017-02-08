40th ITF/CAT African Junior Closed Championships: Inwang in Adetunji out in singles
It was a mixed fortune for Team Nigeria yesterday at the ongoing 40th ITF/CAT African Junior Closed Championships taking place in Tunis as Germany-based Andiyo Inwang advanced while her compatriot – Adetayo Adetunji exited in the girls’ singles. Also the only Nigerian player seeded in the singles, Oyinlomo Quadre will today begin her campaign in […]
