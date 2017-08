40 escape death in Ilorin building collapse

Success Nwogu, Ilorin No fewer than 40 people escaped death on Friday following the collapse of a section of a four-storey building at Zulu Gambari Road, Government Reservation Area in Ilorin, theKwara State capital. Our correspondent gathered that three victims were injured and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment. Sources said that no […]