4,437 Kaduna pilgrims arrive Saudi Arabia – Spokesman

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Wednesday says a total of 4,437 pilgrims from the state are now in Saudi Arabia for the 2017 Hajj. The board's spokesman, Yunusa Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna that the remaining 2,163 intending pilgrims would be transported in the next few days.