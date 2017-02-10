370 football clubs to participate in Gombe Governors’ Cup
A record 370 clubs are billed to participate in Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo Football competition, tagged ‘Talba Cup 2017’. Alhaji Bello Suleiman, Executive Chairman, Gombe State Sports Commission disclosed this on Friday while briefing newsmen. Suleiman, who was represented by Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, Permanent Commissioner, Gombe State Sport Commission, said the competition would commence on Feb. 14, […]
