February 10, 2017 

A record 370 clubs are billed to participate in Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo Football competition, tagged ‘Talba Cup 2017’. Alhaji Bello Suleiman, Executive Chairman, Gombe State Sports Commission disclosed this on Friday while briefing newsmen. Suleiman, who was represented by Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, Permanent Commissioner, Gombe State Sport Commission, said the competition would commence on Feb. 14, [&#8230;] The post 370 football clubs to participate in Gombe Governors’ Cup appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
