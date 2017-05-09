34-year-old billionaire declares ambition to be Nigeria’s president
– A young Nigerian politician has declared his interest to replace President Muhammadu Buhari – He listed three things he planned to do as president Ibrahim Abubaka Lajada who is a 34-year-old Nigerian billionaire living abroad has declared his intention to run for presidency in 2019. In an exclusive report to NAIJ.com, it was revealed […]
The post 34-year-old billionaire declares ambition to be Nigeria’s president appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story