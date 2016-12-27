31 Boko Haram fighters surrender in Niger
Thirty-one Boko Haram fighters have surrendered to authorities in Niger, the interior minister Bazoum Mohamed announced Tuesday. Boko Haram’s seven-year insurgency began in Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria but has since spread beyond its borders to Chad, Cameroon and Niger. The 31 fighters gave up their arms in Diffa, a southeast region, Mohamed said on Twitter, the […]
