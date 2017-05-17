You are here:  Home  »  News  »  30 –year old Nigerians will be eligible for presidency soon – Dogara
Update:  May 17, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 462 

30 –year old Nigerians will be eligible for presidency soon – Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday said Nigerians within the 30 years age bracket would soon be eligible to vie for the country’s presidency. He said if the “Not Too Young To Run bill” eventually becomes law, the country would witness a very young president in the near future. Dogara,Read More The post 30 –year old Nigerians will be eligible for presidency soon &#8211; Dogara appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top