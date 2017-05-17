30 –year old Nigerians will be eligible for presidency soon – Dogara
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday said Nigerians within the 30 years age bracket would soon be eligible to vie for the country’s presidency. He said if the “Not Too Young To Run bill” eventually becomes law, the country would witness a very young president in the near future. Dogara,Read More
The post 30 –year old Nigerians will be eligible for presidency soon – Dogara appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
