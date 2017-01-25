You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  2face Idibia to lead the first massive nationwide protest against FG on Feb. 5th
Update:  January 25, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times Entertainment 284 

Following the continuous rise in the cost of living and economic meltdown in the country, music legend 2face Idibia announced on his Instagram account that there will be a massive nationwide protest on the 5th of February against the Nigerian Government. He&#8217;s calling for good governance, urgent explanation into why the economy is getting worse [&#8230;] The post 2face Idibia to lead the first massive nationwide protest against FG on Feb. 5th appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper... Read Full Story
