222 pilgrims escape death as bird strike hits Medview aircraft

Success Nwogu, Ilorin Two hundred and twenty-two Muslim pilgrims, who were being airlifted by the Medview Airline from Ilorin International Airport to Saudi Arabia escaped death after birds attacked the aircraft. Our correspondent in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, gathered on Sunday that the Boeing 767 aircraft conveying the 222 pilgrims was taxiing for take-off […]