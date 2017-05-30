You are here:  Home  »  News  »  22,430 repentant cultists surrender arms in Rivers
Update:  May 30, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 

22,430 repentant cultists surrender arms in Rivers

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers said on Monday that the State’s amnesty programme witnessed 22, 430 repentant cultists surrendered 911 assorted arms to the amnesty Committee. Wike dropped the hint at a Town Hall meeting and accountability Forum to mark his administration’s second year anniversary in Port Harcourt. He stated that the amnesty programme hadRead More The post 22,430 repentant cultists surrender arms in Rivers appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
