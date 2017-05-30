22,430 repentant cultists surrender arms in Rivers
Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers said on Monday that the State’s amnesty programme witnessed 22, 430 repentant cultists surrendered 911 assorted arms to the amnesty Committee. Wike dropped the hint at a Town Hall meeting and accountability Forum to mark his administration’s second year anniversary in Port Harcourt. He stated that the amnesty programme hadRead More
The post 22,430 repentant cultists surrender arms in Rivers appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
Read Full Story