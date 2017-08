2019: Why PDP is yet to endorse Fayose for president – Makarfi

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has explained why the part is yet to endorse Governor Ayodele Fayose’s presidential ambition. DAILY POST reports that Fayose stole the show few weeks ago when he stormed the PDP non-elective convention in Abuja with his campaign posters. But speaking with […] 2019: Why PDP is yet to endorse Fayose for president – Makarfi Read Full Story