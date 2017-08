2019: Stop Heating Up the System, Okowa Tells APC

By Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has cautioned members of the opposition parties especially the All Progressives Congress (APC) against making wild and unsubstantiated allegations about his administration’s programmes and activities, saying he would never resort to propaganda on the government’s achievements which were glaring for even the critics to […] Read Full Story