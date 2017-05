2019: Buhari’s sickness should not stop Nigerians from re-electing him – APC chieftain, Bala

The lawmaker representing Ikara/Kubua federal constituency of Kaduna State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Yusuf Bala has explained why Nigerians should elect President Muhammadu Buhari for second term in 2019. Bala said that Buhari’s second term would enable him consolidate on the achievements so far recorded by his administration... Read Full Story