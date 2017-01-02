You are here:  Home  »  News  »  2017: May your paths not be rough
Update:  January 02, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

2017: May your paths not be rough

AS we welcome 2017 with fanfare in our groovy culture of extravagance, spending more than what we earn, many spend new year in wasteful ventures. In celebrations, we indulge in unethical conducts that sometimes lead to death. Every new year comes with its pattern of celebrations that attracts hoodlums who are lured to rape, steal and maim innocent citizens. New Year celebrations have become a season prostitutes lure men to slaughter abattoirs in quest of fleecing vanity. The post 2017: May your paths not be rough appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top