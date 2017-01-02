2017: May your paths not be rough
AS we welcome 2017 with fanfare in our groovy culture of extravagance, spending more than what we earn, many spend new year in wasteful ventures. In celebrations, we indulge in unethical conducts that sometimes lead to death. Every new year comes with its pattern of celebrations that attracts hoodlums who are lured to rape, steal and maim innocent citizens. New Year celebrations have become a season prostitutes lure men to slaughter abattoirs in quest of fleecing vanity.
