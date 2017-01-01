You are here:  Home  »  News  »  2017: APC will chase out Atiku as Fayose faces impeachment -Abuja Prophet
Update:  January 01, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 1116 

2017: APC will chase out Atiku as Fayose faces impeachment -Abuja Prophet

By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA: Abuja-based fiery preacher and prophet, Emmanuel Omale has said the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress APC is far from over, as the party is set to oust one of its chieftains and a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar. The head of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries InternationalRead More The post 2017: APC will chase out Atiku as Fayose faces impeachment -Abuja Prophet appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top