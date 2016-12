2017 budget will take Nigeria out of recession — Ex-Lagos finance commissioner

All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Dr Ismail Adewusi, has offered hope to Nigerians on his belief in the 2017 budget as the needed catalyst to end the current economic recession. Dr Adewusi, who was the [...] The post 2017 budget will take Nigeria out of recession — Ex-Lagos finance commissioner appeared first on Tribune... Read Full Story