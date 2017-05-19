You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  2017 Milo Basketball Championship: Ebonyi, Bayelsa win Equatorial Conference
2017 Milo Basketball Championship: Ebonyi, Bayelsa win Equatorial Conference

  St. Augustine’s Seminary, Ezzamgbo School, Ebonyi and Bayelsa’s St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School, Amarata have qualified for Finals of 2017 Milo Basketball after emerging winners of Equatorial Conference in the Male and Female categories respectively. St. Augustine’s Seminary, Ezzamgbo defeated Bayelsa’s Belary Schools, Yenegoa, 31 – 20 in Male category at the Indoor Sports HallRead More The post 2017 Milo Basketball Championship: Ebonyi, Bayelsa win Equatorial Conference appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
