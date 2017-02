2017 AFCON: Boateng condemns Ghana’s fourth finish

.As Burkina Faso takes home Bronze medal Ghana’s Kevin-Prince Boateng has taken a swipe at his country’s poor finish at the 2017 Africa Cup Nations by calling for ‘big changes’.The Black Stars were beaten 1-0 on Saturday by Burkina Faso in the ongoing AFCON holding in Gabon. Boateng,who prefers playing in the World Cups […] The post 2017 AFCON: Boateng condemns Ghana’s fourth finish appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story