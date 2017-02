2017 AFCON U-17: Gabon new host

The CAF Executive Committee at its meeting on Friday, 3 February 2017 in Libreville, Gabon has decided to entrust the hosting of the final tournament of the Total U- 17 Africa Cup of Nations to Gabon. The tournament, originally scheduled for April will now take place from 21 May to 4 June 2017.