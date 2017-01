2015 elections: EFCC to probe 200 INEC staff over N24b bribe

About 200 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials have been queried for allegedly collecting bribe during the 2015 elections. A panel headed by National Commissioner Baba Shetiima Arfo is investigating the alleged involvement of some INEC employees in the scam. About N23.29billion was allegedly disbursed to INEC officials by the then admistration of Goodluck Jonathan... Read Full Story