You are here:  Home  »  News  »  2 dismissed soldiers, nine others nabbed over theft of N7.2bn gas turbine, other items
Update:  February 04, 2017 

2 dismissed soldiers, nine others nabbed over theft of N7.2bn gas turbine, other items

No fewer than thirteen persons including two dismissed soldiers, attached to Operation Doyle battling the Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State were yesterday paraded for alleged involvement in crimes including the theft of a gas turbine valued at N7.2 billion owned by the Bayelsa State Government along the Etelebou community of Gbarain in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the State. The post 2 dismissed soldiers, nine others nabbed over theft of N7.2bn gas turbine, other items appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
