1st Half: Sundowns 0 Chippa 0
These two sides met just two weeks ago in East London, with that match finishing 1-1 in treacherous conditions.
Sundowns are still without robbery victim Khama Billiat, who is also injured and Anthony Laffor, but still have a fearsome front-line spearheaded by Percy Tau.TEAMS
Sundowns: Sandilands, Morena, Soumahoro, Nascimento, Hachi, Mohomi, Kekana, Zakri, Vilakazi, T. Zwane, Tau.
Subs: Mweene, Arendse, Mbekile, S. Zwane, Langerman, Modise, Castro
Chippa: Akpeyi, Thopola, Chabalala, Mako, Bergman, Zuke, Sangweni, Mbenyane, Wambi, Masuku, L. Manzini... Read Full Story