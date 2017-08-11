You are here:  Home  »  Politics  »  1999 Constitution is Nigeria’s mistake – Sagay
August 11, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard 

1999 Constitution is Nigeria’s mistake – Sagay

THE constitutional lawyer said: “I think the first point to make is that Nigeria, to use Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s words, is not a nation. It is geographical entity containing many nations and the difference between a Yoruba and Hausa man or Igbo man is not less than the difference between an English and French man or German. Our original founding fathers observed this early in the political development of this country. They met in Ibadan in January 1950 where they hammered the future of this country and their unanimous conclusion is that we can only survive harmoniously under a strong federal system. The post 1999 Constitution is Nigeria’s mistake – Sagay appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
