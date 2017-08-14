17-yr-old that slit girl’s throat, 22 others escape from Sapele Remand Home
SAPELE—A 17-year-old male SAPELE—A 17-year-old male inmate, Silas Anidi, who slit the throat of an 11-year-old girl in 2015, is among 23 inmates that escaped from the Ministry of Women Affairs and Development Remand Home in Sapele.Though the incident was carefully kept away from the public, investigation by Vanguard revealed that the inmates within the age bracket of 14 and 17 years escaped from custody on July 30th and August 2nd in what a staff of the home described as a careful orchestrated escape plot.
The post 17-yr-old that slit girl’s throat, 22 others escape from Sapele Remand Home appeared first on Vanguard News.
Read Full Story