16 soldiers declared missing found dead in Maiduguri
16 soldiers who were declared missing last year after an attack by Boko Haram members in Gashigar Borno state, have been found dead. According to the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor, who addressed a press conference Tuesday, the remains of the missing soldiers were found along the Kamadogou River line area in Maiduguri and have all […]
