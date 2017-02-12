You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  13 Loftus fans in hospital
13 Loftus fans in hospital

The violence erupted at the stadium with The Bucs finding themselves 6-0 down to the reigning league champions, with fans damaging property at the venue with just minutes left before full-time. Despite the ugly scenes and amid rumours stating otherwise, no deaths have been reported. PSL official Ronnie Schloss confirmed the number of fans taken to hospital, and condemned the behaviour witnessed at the match. "Our sympathies goes with them, but this should not have happened,” Schloss tells KickOff.com. “They came here to enjoy themselves yet land up in hospital … this is Read Full Story
