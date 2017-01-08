1,000 days of abduction: Buhari vows to rescue remaining Chibok girls
In commemoration of the 1,000th day of the abduction of schoolgirls from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, President Muhammadu Buhari has restated the commitment of the Federal Government to securing the release of the student kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents. TheSpecial Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this in a press statement […]
The post 1,000 days of abduction: Buhari vows to rescue remaining Chibok girls appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story