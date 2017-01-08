1,000 days after: Remaining Chibok girls will return home – Buhari
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja As the nation marks the 1,000th day of the abduction of over 200 girls from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday assured all stakeholders that the remaining girls will soon be reunited with their parents. The girls were abducted by members of the Boko Haram sect while […]
The post 1,000 days after: Remaining Chibok girls will return home – Buhari appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story